Boosters sell blueberries

ADA — The Ada Music Boosters are holding a blueberry sale to benefit the school programs for the upcoming school year.

The cost is $32 for a 10-pound box of hand-picked New Jersey blueberries, grown by Stoney Creek Blueberries in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Order and pay online at www.farmhousefruit.com/AdaMusicBoosters. To pay with a check, contact Amy Morgan at 419-957-2125.

The order deadline is June 23, and the fruit can be picked up June 27 at Ada Park, 401 N. Park Drive.

Comments

comments