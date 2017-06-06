Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Kids’ horse therapy offered

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
OTTAWA — Bridge Bereavement Services is offering area youth an opportunity to work through grief by spending time with horses.
Grief Trails allows children, ages 6-12, to learn through horses about the importance of communicating emotions and needs to others.
The program will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, 11913 County Road 6, Ottawa. Registration is required by June 20. To register or for more information, call 800-982-3306 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

