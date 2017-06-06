McComb Lions Club will host disc golf tournament

McCOMB — The McComb Lions Club will host a disc golf tournament June 17 at the McComb Village Park (shelter 4 in rear of park).

The event will feature separate tournaments for beginner and skilled players, with registration for both tournaments being held from 9-10 a.m. that morning. Teams will be drawn at 10:15, with the first throws at 10:30.

Cost to register is $15, which includes lunch. Discs will be available for a nominal fee. All proceeds will be used to fund McComb Lions Club projects.

More information can be found at Tees, Tees and More, 155 E. Main St., McComb, or at www.mccomblions.org. Email the club at mccomblions@hotmail.com with any questions.

