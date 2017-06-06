Pandora church makes family food boxes available

PANDORA — Churches in the Pandora/Gilboa area are offering food boxes for households in the school district in need.

The boxes are designed to provide nine meals (three breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners) for a family of four.

To receive a food box, call Grace Mennonite Church at 419-384-3038 to register by June 15. Boxes will be available for pickup at 11 a.m. June 24 at the church, 502 E. Main St., Pandora.

