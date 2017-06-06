Tuesday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; pickleball, open play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, not available; 50 North Hikers, Van Buren State Park, meet near horse trail area, 10 a.m.; lunch, salisbury steak, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; Acting for the Camera, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Randy and Diana Quate, $3 for dance and line dance lessons; digital photography class: Still Life and Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., fee and registration required.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.

McComb Alumni Breakfast Club, 9:30 a.m., Dark Horse, all alumni and guests welcome.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; movie: “God’s Not Dead,” 1-3 p.m.

Children’s Mentoring Connection, open house, 4:30-6 p.m., 305 E. Lincoln St.; learn how to become a mentor of a child ages 6-14 in Hancock County.

Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.

Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.

Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.

To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to life. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon on Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

Comments

comments