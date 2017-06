The grand opening of the YMCA’s new Y-PAC will be held at 4:30 p.m. June 15 at the main branch, 300 E. Lincoln St.

Y-PAC is a dedicated space for youth ages 8-13 that features state-of-the-art physical activity equipment including exerbikes, 3 kick, T-Wall and a bouldering climbing wall. Y-PAC is part of the Y’s initiative to prevent youth obesity.

For more information, contact Stephanie Parsons at 419-422-4424.

