Artisan market held today

FOSTORIA — First Step, 1099 Columbus Ave., Fostoria, will hold an artisan market from 2-7 p.m. today.

Among the items offered will be ceramics, stationary, pottery featuring garden bells, strawberry jam, honey, quilt art and wooden bowls.

Hawg Sauce catering will serve traditional barbecue foods. Musical entertainment will be provided by Ott Mercer and friends, and Heavenly Hands will offer chair massages.

For more information, call 419-435-7300.

Comments

comments