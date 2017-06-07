BFR offers new programs

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation, 2015 Snider Road, has announced the start of two programs.
The summer Healthway SilverSneakers Fitness program is for older adults. Sessions are held at 11:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, each lasting 45-60 minutes. The sessions not only force movement, but also help participants with joint pain and arthritis issues.
Matt Gillett is leading High Intensity Interval Training classes from 5:30-6:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes include a series of high-intensity workshops that enable participants to burn more fat in a shorter period of time. The first two weeks of this program are offered free.
Contact the center at 419-358-4150 to register for either program.

