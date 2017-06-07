Honor Flight welcome home ceremony is tonight

The first of two 2017 flights of Flag City Honor Flight will occur today, with 80 veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, along with their guardians, traveling to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials in their honor.

Veterans will depart The Cube parking lot via bus at 4:30 a.m. with Findlay police, Hancock County sheriff’s deputies and American Legion riders escorting. The group will depart Toledo Express Airport at 8 a.m., arriving at Baltimore-Washington International airport at 9:30 a.m.

The return flight will arrive in Toledo at approximately 9:20 p.m. that night, with a welcome home ceremony with family members and mail-call following. The public is welcome to attend.

