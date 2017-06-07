Kids’ outdoor events hosted at Forest gun club

FOREST — Hancock County Pheasants Forever will oversee outdoor activities for youngsters ages 6-17 from 5:45-8 p.m. June 19 at Broken Bird Gun Club, 23251 Township Road 186, Forest.

The program is part of the national “No Child Left Indoors” initiative, which emphasizes outdoor recreational activities. Events include air rifle and shotgun shooting, archery, kayaking and more.

Sign-in begins at 5 p.m., and there is no charge for the event.

To register, email meplesec@coopertire.com.

Comments

comments