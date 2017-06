BLUFFTON — The S.H.A.N.N.O.N. Service Club of Bluffton has awarded its “Service to Humanity” scholarships to Bluffton High School seniors Douglas Nester, Andie Schmutz and Jayme Siefer.

The volunteer club strives to make the Bluffton area a better place by serving its youth, its elderly and its needy.

Comments

comments