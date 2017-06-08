Parenting class scheduled

Focus on Friends is partnering with Family Resource Center to hold a parenting class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 to Aug. 23.

The classes will be held at Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave. There will be one class for parents with children under age 11, and one class for parents with children 11 and older.

The cost for the entire program is $20, and scholarships are available.

For more information or to sign up, call Focus on Friends at 419-423-5071.

Comments

comments