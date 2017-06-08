Saturday popcorn sales benefit UF reading center

Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Co. of Findlay, 1042 Interstate Court, will donate 100 percent of its sales Saturday to the Clubhouse Reading Center, located in the College of Education at the University of Findlay.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, tutors and staff from the reading center will be at Shirley’s along with Derrick, the UF mascot, and celebrity readers, who will share stories with all present. The Clubhouse will have games, crafts and free books to share.

Shirley’s will also offer free theatre-style popcorn for guests, and buy-one-get-one specials on bags of any gourmet popcorn flavor.

