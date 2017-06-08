Previous Story
Sponsors, golfers sought for Putnam County outing
Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
Comment: 0
OTTAWA — Sponsors and donors are being sought to help with the annual Putnam County cancer golf outing, this year set for Aug. 5 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa.
The event is a four-player scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There will be contests, a 50/50 raffle and Chinese and live auctions. Cost is $70 per person or $280 per team which includes green fees, a cart and meal. The deadline for registration is July 14.
Money raised benefits Cancer Assistance Program of Putnam County. In 2016, the outing generated $20,000 for the agency.
For more information, contact Steve Radcliff at 419-538-7000 or Dianna Kitchen at 419-306-6648.