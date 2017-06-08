St. Wendelin Fest returns with food, rides, music

FOSTORIA — The 44th annual St. Wendelin Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at 533 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Food booths include the Lunch Stand, Sunday chicken dinner and the Sweet Tooth Booth. There will also be a collectors’ corner and rides offered at a discounted rate during family hours, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Big tent entertainment will include Electrik Circus, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; Brother Believe Me, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday; D.J. Kevin Yost, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; and Tom Drummonds, 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

No dogs will be permitted.

