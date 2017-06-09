Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Cycling event will support Bluffton path project

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
BLUFFTON — The village of Bluffton invites bicycle riders to the third annual Ride to Remember, set for July 8.
Cyclists can choose from four loops, plus a 112-mile challenge. Each route takes place on flat terrain. The event supports the Bluffton Lions Foundation’s bike and pedestrian pathway project which, when compete, will encircle the entire village of Bluffton.
Riders may start whenever they wish, although a mass start, with police escort, begins at 8 a.m.
Bluffton Family Recreation, 215 Snider Road, hosts registration and parking on the morning of the ride. The ride’s end is next door at the Bluffton Community Swimming Pool. An optional lunch provided by The Dough Hook, along with a performance by local musician Jim Boedicker, will be available at the ride’s end.
Registration by June 30 costs $20 for one rider, $15 for a second family member and $5 for each additional family member. Those fees increase by $5 starting July 1. Register at www.ridetoremember.net or contact Fred Steiner at info@blufftonicon.com or 419-889-3065 for more information.

