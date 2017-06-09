Friday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; Bible study, 9-10:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, meatloaf, free ice cream with lunch purchase, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; stretch and flex, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; mahjong, noon-4 p.m.; center stage acting class, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; History Roundtable: “Neil Armstrong,” 1:30 p.m., fee and registration required.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.

