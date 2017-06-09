‘Hello, Gavin’: Fans will gather to cheer on Creel during the Tony Awards

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

LIFE EDITOR

This weekend, Findlay will send a message loud and clear, all the way to New York City: “Hello, Gavin!”

And maybe, just maybe, the city’s esteemed former resident will get the chance to respond via video chat.

A mass of locals will gather to cheer on Gavin Creel during the live airing of Sunday night’s Tony Awards, for which he is nominated for Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as the hapless store clerk Cornelius Hackl in the revival of the classic “Hello, Dolly!” He stars alongside the legendary Bette Midler, who plays Dolly Levi.

The viewing party will be held in the Findlay High School Auditorium on Sunday night, with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. The party is open to the public, and the first 100 people through the door will receive a specially made T-shirt reading, “Hello, Gavin.” The shirts are also being sold through Flag City Printing for $19.99 each.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts board member Sarah Palmer was instrumental in organizing the gathering and says, “It really has come together quickly, and it shows that everyone just wants to support him.”

Creel was nominated for his third Tony Award the day after delivering his hugely popular “Coming Home to You” performance May 1 at the MCPA. Palmer says his two-plus-hour performance “left everyone on cloud nine” and was especially inspiring for the students in Findlay First Edition, with whom Creel worked extensively during rehearsals for the show.

Palmer says the viewing party is a great opportunity for fans to come together and share in their excitement, and also sends a strong message to Creel that he is being cheered on in his hometown. She and Kevin Manley, the head of Findlay First Edition and Creel’s former high school instructor, plan to contact the Broadway star and let him know the Sunday night gathering is taking place.

“Who knows when something like this could happen again?” she says of Creel’s nomination. “He needs to see how proud we are of him.”

Dietsch Brothers has gotten in on the excitement by creating a special chocolate bar wrapper reading “PLAYBILL,” with images from many of the productions Creel has appeared in. East store general manager Natalie Beall says Dietsch’s made about 100 of the bars, which will be available at the viewing party but will not be sold in stores.

Creel also earned Tony nominations for his roles in “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” He has also starred on Broadway in “She Loves Me,” “The Book of Mormon” (and the national tour) and “La Cage aux Folles.” He recently won the 2017 Outer Critics Circle Award and 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

If you can’t make it to the viewing party, the 71st annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS. Tony winner Kevin Spacey will host.

