Be good. The natural world is watching

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
Jackie Wyse-Rhodes is shown with her kitten, Enoch. The Bluffton University assistant professor of religion has been researching the role of nature in the Bible and in other, noncanonical texts. While agreeing that humans have a lot of power in the natural world, her pets remind her: “We are truly but one organism among many.” (Provided photo)

By SARA ARTHURS
Staff Writer
Summer is beginning, and a lot of us are getting out in nature. But Jackie Wyse-Rhodes thinks about the natural world all the time.
The assistant professor of religion at Bluffton University has been researching the role of nature in the Bible and other, noncanonical texts from that era as she pursues her Ph.D. at Emory University in Atlanta. It’s taught her to reflect upon her own relationship with nature and the many roles it plays in her life.
One text she is looking at is 1 Enoch, which states in part:
“And now know that from the angels inquiry into your deeds will be made in heaven, and from the sun and from the moon and from the stars, concerning your sins; because on earth you execute judgment on the righteous.
And every cloud and mist and dew and rain will testify against you; for they will all be withheld from you, so as not to descend upon you, and they will be mindful of your sins.
Therefore, give gifts to the rain, lest it be withheld from descending to you.
And to the dew and clouds and mist pay gold, that they may descend.
For if the snow and the frost and its cold hurl themselves upon you, and the winds and their chill and all their scourges, then you will not be able to endure … (1 Enoch 100:10-13)”
“Look at the agency the natural world has,” Wyse-Rhodes said regarding these texts, which describe nature watching people and remembering what they do. The natural world, in this text, actually makes decisions — such as choosing to obey God.
There’s also a passage in Enoch which states that, at the final judgement, the animals will be asked how well their owners fed them. “Do with that what you will,” Wyse-Rhodes said at a presentation earlier this spring on campus.
Nature plays many roles in the texts she has studied. The burning bush reveals God’s presence to Moses. In other stories, God withholds an element of nature to convey his displeasure. Nature can serve as a witness of a covenant or contract, and sometimes something going wrong indicates a “breaking of the covenant.” Wyse-Rhodes emphasized that it is in general terms — not that a specific earthquake happens because of a specific sin.
As she explored how it was portrayed in the Old Testament Hebrew Bible, she found that the natural world was a sign of things to come, with its being “out of whack” or out of order as a sign.
Her interest developed when she was a teaching assistant in a class on apocalyptic literature, where she was introduced to a lot of noncanonical literature for the first time. “And I just fell in love,” becoming fascinated at how nature was represented.
Sometimes the text of the Bible acts as “conversation partners” to other texts that were written around the same time, Wyse-Rhodes said
The Ethiopian Orthodox Church is the only church that has canonized 1 Enoch. Wyse-Rhodes noted that the formation of the Biblical canon was a long process. The Book of Revelations, for example, almost didn’t become part of the canon, she said. Some communities continued to use it, while others found it didn’t speak to them or was “a little too weird.”
“That one was controversial,” and some people proposed other texts they preferred over Revelations, she said.
There were some communities that “treasured some of these texts” that had fallen out of favor generally, so they kept them alive. These communities thought the texts were valuable, “even if they weren’t officially scripture.”
1 Enoch is part of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church canon — not the Orthodox church in general, just in Ethiopia. They kept transmitting the text in ancient Ethiopic, kept it alive and it was translated — so we still have the text today. There are other stories that have been lost, she said, explaining that in some early Jewish and Christian texts, authors quote from works that can no longer be found.
Stories tend to survive “because they’re used” — which is because they are useful, or instructive, or inspiring or “meaningful in some way.”
To her, scriptures become canon because “the communities around it choose it, again and again.” Wyse-Rhodes likened it to marriage, where you choose this person, over and over. So if Revelations hadn’t become part of the canon, and something else had in its place, Christianity would not have “fallen apart,” Wyse-Rhodes said. This is why she feels it’s interesting and important “to read these other texts that weren’t chosen.” You can “get inside the heads and imaginations of these early Christians and Jews” and see “all the stuff that was informing them.” You can understand the canon better if you also read what is not in the canon, she said.
In the other texts, outside of the canon, there’s an idea “that nature has a choice about it.” Nature is seen as living and alive, but “to think of it as having a mind, or a soul,” is different.
A question raised at her presentation was, if the books that featured nature as having agency were not part of the canon, does that lead to people being less likely to respect the Earth? Wyse-Rhodes said yes, the books that people were reading had the message that humans could “use up the Earth,” because they didn’t know that other books existed.
Wyse-Rhodes has found that her research has affected her own relationship with nature. “I’m just more attentive,” she said.
She was always interested in ecological causes, but now it feels more personal — not just one on a list of causes she cares about, but a passion.
She loves taking long walks. As she walks in nature, she feels “a sort of connection to these ancient thinkers and writers. … They were also looking at trees and being inspired by them.”
And, she finds it profound to be united with someone from millennia ago — to find that the natural world still exists, still inspires. She finds that it’s in nature that she feels the “presence of something bigger than myself.”
She also has two cats, one of them named Enoch. She is struck by how they are simply concerned with what is happening in the moment. The cats, too, have taught her about nature having agency, having a will of its own. After all, cats don’t do things if they don’t want to. Wyse-Rhodes said sometimes she wishes they would snuggle with her when she wants them to, but there is something valuable about having a pet where you have to wait for them to come to you.
“They make the choice. … ‘I would like to spend time with you now. And now I am finished,'” she said.
While we talk about being pet “owners,” Wyse-Rhodes said she feels less like an owner, and it’s “more like a relationship.” Sometimes when she wants to pet the cats, they agree, and other times their response is: “I have other things on my agenda. I need to go take a nap way over there, and I need you not to be next to me.”
Although humans have a lot of power in the natural world, the cats remind her: “We are truly but one organism among many.”
