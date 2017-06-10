Church and Religious Events

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will add definition to Martin Luther’s Reformation writings on “Christian Freedom” as Pastor Matt Shive teaches on “Christ’s Authority,” as preached by Martin Luther, at its 9 a.m. adult Bible class Sunday. The special “Foundations in Faith” class will not meet Wednesday, but will resume June 21. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com

First Christian

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will formally install its new senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr., at 3 p.m. Sunday. Officiating will be the Rev. Stephen S. Bentley with the Christian Church in Ohio, and Charlotte Ballard, chairman of the board at First Christian Church. Clergy attending may wear robes and/or red stoles as appropriate. A reception catered by We Serve Coffee will follow the service. The day will begin with morning worship at 10:30, with the Rev. Julia Brown Karimu, president of the Division of Overseas Ministries of First Christian’s denomination, the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), preaching. The church is located at 1624 Tiffin Ave., Suite B, and both services are open to the public.

First Lutheran

The festival of the Holy Trinity will be celebrated at two worship services Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St. The traditional worship will be at 9 a.m. (note the new summer time). The Spirit of Lincoln and Main band will lead worship at 11 a.m. Vacation Bible School with St. John’s Lutheran of Findlay will take place at St. John’s from June 12-16, 9 a.m. to noon daily. Register online at 1stlutheranchurch.org. Due to remodeling of the east wing, the church will be closed for all functions June 12-14. Following that, offices will be relocated downstairs. Use the Lincoln Street entrance for all activities.

Good Hope Lutheran

ARLINGTON — Good Hope Lutheran Church, 300 S. Main St., Arlington, will host Vacation Bible School for children ages 3 through sixth grade. The doors to “The Makers Fun Factory” will open at 9 a.m. Monday and continue through Friday. All children from the community and the surrounding area are encouraged to attend. VBS will conclude at 11:30 a.m. daily. Registration is available through the church’s Facebook page. Good Hope will celebrate Holy Trinity Sunday this week with Holy Communion at worship services at 5 p.m. this evening and at 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Our Lady of Consolation

CAREY — Father David Endres, a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will offer Mass at noon Sunday at Our Lady of Consolation, Carey. His article, “What Medicine Could Not Cure: Faith Healings at the Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation,” appeared in the summer 2016 issue of the journal U.S. Catholic Historian. For more information, call 419-396-7107 or visit olcshrine.com.

Prayer Walking the Streets as a Lifestyle

The third monthly meeting for Prayer Walking the Streets as a Lifestyle will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road. The activity includes walking along neighborhood streets or sidewalks for fitness, praying for each household as you pass. Those attending the meeting are encouraged to share stories of answered prayers. Call Cathy Schock at 567-250-8623 for more information.

Redeemer Lutheran

Redeemer Lutheran Church LCMC, 1009 Blanchard Ave., will continue with part two of a series studying how events in our present day world are comparable to events occurring at the time of Martin Luther at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. A worship service follows at 10:30.

St. Andrew’s UM

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will observe a service of farewell Sunday, as Senior Pastor Larry Kreps will be retiring after eight years of ministry in Findlay, and 40 total years in pastoral ministry. The Rev. Kreps and his wife, Marti, will be moving to Middletown, Ohio, to live near his sisters and more central to their grandchildren. The church will hold a potluck luncheon at the Elk’s Lodge at 11 a.m. Sunday, following a 9 a.m. service at the church.

Trinity Evangelical

JENERA — A new service has been added to the schedule for the summer at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Jenera. The Tuesday evening service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be a shortened, casual version of the previous Sunday’s sermon. Sunday services continue at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Bible classes for all ages beginning at 9:20. The church is handicap accessible and all are welcome.

Truck Stop Ministries

NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present the 441 Quartet and The Seekers in a dinner concert Sunday. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road at Interstate 75 and Ohio 18, North Baltimore.

