Saturday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-noon; basic cycling mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; cardio mix class, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; line dancing, 10 a.m.-noon; Nagashi Do, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Young at Heart, 5-9 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed book, 7:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; women’s New Beginnings open discussion, 10 a.m., Pioneer Club; Big Book open discussion, 10:30 a.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 10 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Oakwoods Discovery Center Open Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bird watching, live animals on display, nature videos, field guides, touch table and puppets, and seasonal displays and exhibits, free.

Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, noon meeting, Scrambler Marie’s, 516 S. Main St., speaker: Frances Ann Fleet; program: Genealogy Help.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Together We Heal, 2-3:30 p.m.; Gamblers Anonymous, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.

SUNDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous, open lead, 10:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; Sunday night meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club.

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 2 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Open Minds Cocaine Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 7-8 p.m.

Al-Anon, meeting, 7 p.m., Flashover Indoor Sports Center, 11600 Hancock County 99.

