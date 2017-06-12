Globetrotting woman prepares for 5th mission trip in 3 years

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

OTTAWA — Dena Coates leaves Wednesday on yet another mission trip, this time working as a volunteer in Uganda, East Africa.

The latest expedition makes five foreign trips the Ottawa woman has made since 2014.

“Five years ago, I wouldn’t have believed that I would do it, but now I can’t imagine not doing it,” said Coates.

The 35-year-old fitness trainer can trace her interest in Africa back to her childhood.

“When I was a kid, I loved watching movies about Africa and reading stories about travel,” she recalled. “And my church helped to support some missionaries to South Africa, so I got to go out to eat with them and always loved when they came home and shared their presentations.”

But she never thought it would be something she’d get the chance to do.

Coates, who was homeschooled, graduated in 2000. She spent a few years in college, majoring in psychology, but said she “really didn’t know what I want to do, so I came home.”

She worked three years as a full-time babysitter, followed by seven years as a fitness trainer at the Ottawa YMCA. Just last year she started her own fitness business in Ottawa called Wellness Journeys LLC.

Throughout the year, the idea to do a mission trip stayed with Coates.

“I started doing some research about mission trips and volunteering, and I knew that South Africa was at the top of my list,” she said. “I’d always wanted to go there.”

She read about a two-week volunteer trip in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I just couldn’t imagine not doing it. I remember clicking the ‘apply’ button and my heart pounding. And I had to pay a nonrefundable deposit, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ve done it,'” she said.

She signed up with a group called Cross Cultural Solutions.

Not only was Coates visiting a new place, she had to fly — something she’d never done before — 24 hours by herself to reach South Africa.

“I felt like, after that, anything’s possible,” she said.

Coates was given several options to choose from and decided to work with the elderly when she got to Cape Town. She and another volunteer helped an occupational therapist at an elderly care center.

“We got to do bingo, exercise, and we had music time for about half an hour every day,” she said. “It just would move you to tears, all these beautiful harmonies.”

She also got to interact with the people.

“The really neat thing, South Africa’s history is so recent, I got to talk to people that had gotten to vote for the first time in 1994 for Nelson Mandela. It still gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” she said. “People would wait in line for hours and days. They were in their 60s and 70s, voting for the first time in their life, and it was just really neat to hear people’s first-hand stories.”

Coates met other volunteers from all over the country, ranging in age from 13 to 52.

“You really get to meet some amazing people. And people come because they have really good intentions and are wanting to give back,” she said.

That summer was the last for Cross Cultural Solutions to have a homebase in Cape Town, said Coates, who next found a small, grassroots group in the Dominican Republic called Project Esperanza. She traveled there in 2015 and 2016, working both times in Puerto Plata.

“It’s a place a lot of cruise ships have a port, so it’s a big tourist area. But it’s also a big area for Haitian immigrants to come,” Coates explained.

She stayed in a Haitian village while she was there.

“That was just an awesome experience. I felt like family by the time I left,” she said.

During the first trip, Coates taught fitness classes to school children and the women in the community.

“The second time, I thought I’d be doing the same thing, but I was there during Holy Week so there was no school,” she said. “I ended up working on some construction projects with teenagers. And they handed me a machete, and I got to chop some brush. I mean, it was just a lot of fun.”

She said you have to be open to every opportunity while serving on these trips.

“You have expectations when you go, and then sometimes you do something totally different. But if you’re open to being flexible and trying new things and not being afraid to look a little silly, it’s totally worth it,” said Coates.

Those experiences also helped her discover some new passions, like working with the elderly.

“But the best thing about going back to the Dominican Republic was the kids remembered me,” she said. “This little girl recognized me and her whole face just lit up and she came running, and that’s still one of my favorite memories of my whole life.”

When Coates returned to Cape Town in September 2016, she worked in some of the preschools.

The upcoming trip to Uganda is sponsored by Go Be Love International, and Coates will travel with a group of 13 other volunteers who will meet in Boston on Wednesday. This is the 10th time her team leader has led the trip.

“She’s really passionate about Uganda, and she and her husband and kids are going to move there after this trip and be full-time missionaries,” said Coates. “So I’m excited I get to be on her last trip.”

She said the group will stay on-site at an organization called Heal Ministries, a home for abandoned women and their children. The three-year program helps the women pursue different career options.

Coates said she has enjoyed every trip she’s made so far.

“Once I had that first trip, I thought, ‘I’m willing to do whatever to do this again’. It’s worth any sacrifice, but I’ve had a lot of friends and family help me,” she said.

Even her fitness training clients have gotten involved by participating in a fundraiser to help with her expenses.

“And they’re willing to let me go for a couple of weeks, and exercise on their own while I’m gone,” she laughed.

Her parents, Denny and Donna Coates of Ottawa, have also been supportive.

“At first I just told them, ‘Hey, I signed up for a trip to South Africa and I paid a nonrefundable deposit’. They’re like, ‘OK,'” she said. “They’re always so willing to help and drive me to the airport. They’re always excited to hear my stories.”

Coates has learned a lot from her experiences, and she hopes to continue making these trips.

“I think it’s just the connections you’re able to develop and you can just learn so much from listening to people’s stories and the wisdom they have to offer. And I think there’s kind of a spiritual wealth that I’ve seen,” she said. “These places, it’s really changed my perspective on a lot of things. It’s kind of made me live a lot more intentionally.

“I prayed and told God, ‘I’m willing to go wherever He wants me to, if He makes it possible’. I feel like this is kind of beyond my abilities and resources, but all of these trips have been answers to prayer.”

Coates keeps a blog about her experiences, which can be read at https://onlyconnectstories.blogspot.com/

