Monday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave., fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; pickleball, advanced play, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; cardio energizer, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, turkey with dressing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Interim Healthcare: Men’s Health Month, 1:30 p.m., registration required; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 4:30-5:15 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; pickleball, open play, 6-8 p.m.; boot camp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Bible study, 7-8 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s Serenity open discussion, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; crochet corner, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.

Ladies of the Elks Bridge, 1 p.m., Elks Lodge; hostess: Jane Van Aman at 419-423-7344.

Findlay Area Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, meeting, 6 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Ave.; speaker: Dr. Lawrence Goldstick of Neurology Specialists, Inc.; reservations due for dinner by calling 1-800-397-8082 or www.MSEducationPrograms.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Church, 620 N. Main St., open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous, Lifeboat meeting, 7 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., enter red door marked office entrance, downstairs to left; Hard-N-Recovery, 7-8:30 p.m., 301 N. Main St., Ada.

To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to life.

