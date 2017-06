Focus on Friends will host its annual board meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

The board will conduct regular business, and the meeting will be followed by an open house until 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, who will have a chance to talk to staff and board members.

Focus on Friends is a nonprofit recovery center supporting people with mental health and addiction issues. The address is 509 W. Trenton Ave.

