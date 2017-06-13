Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Museum traces local Red Cross history from WWI

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
The Hancock Historical Museum is celebrating a century of local American Red Cross service with a special display beginning this month.
Red Cross memorabilia and historical items will be on display until the end of the year in the gallery on the second floor of the museum, 422 W. Sandusky St. A ribbon cutting by the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber Ambassadors will be held to officially open the display at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
This year, the North Central Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross is celebrating a century of service to communities in Hancock, Hardin, Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Seneca, Wyandot and Union counties.

