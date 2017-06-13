One woman’s vision blooms into beautification project

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

UPPER SANDUSKY — Janice Woods had a vision. And now, thanks to her efforts in uniting various organizations, residents of Upper Sandusky have a much nicer view.

The businesswoman who, along with her husband, Irv, owns Woods’ Antiques ‘N More on North Sandusky Street, works just blocks away from the Wyandot County Courthouse. And while the structure itself underwent extensive renovations in fall 2015, its grounds left something to be desired.

Regularly, Woods would pass by the courthouse and the surrounding area and notice its bushes overgrown and, in some instances, dead. She knew the city crews had a long list of other work that needed attention, so Woods took matters into her own hands. She decided to organize a home and garden tour in the city to help raise money for courthouse beautification. And then she started making phone calls.

Woods contacted the Upper Sandusky Lions Club, who offered their expertise in tearing out the old bushes and planting the new. The group had the bushes removed within a matter of three hours and also offered financial backup should the garden tour not raise enough to cover the project’s expenses.

“If it wouldn’t have been for the Lions Club, none of this would have happened,” Woods said.

She then began working with Mayor Scott Washburn, parks manager Keith Niederkohr and the county commissioners, who agreed to pay for 40 new bushes to be planted along the front of the courthouse. The bushes were purchased from Carmar Gardens in Nevada, who planted them free of charge. Parks crews provided fresh dirt and mulch.

Niederkohr said the city parks department is responsible for all trees and plants in the downtown area. He had noticed over time that many of the bushes and shrubs had become damaged and overgrown, but said his department had no way of prioritizing the work. Thanks to Woods’s help, he said, they didn’t have to.

“It’s been in the back of my mind the past several years,” Niederkohr said, “but we wouldn’t have been able to do it without her. She got the project going.”

Based on the nature of the planting season, the beautification project has been completed before the actual fundraiser takes place. The money raised from the garden tour will pay off the project, back to front, as the flowers had to be purchased and planted before getting too deep into summer.

“When you do something like this, you have to plant in either spring or fall. Well, we didn’t want to wait until fall,” Woods said.

“Everything’s already planted,” she added, noting the flowers include hibiscus, large hanging baskets and wave petunias, all purchased from Lovena’s Greenhouse in Upper Sandusky, whose owner also spearheaded the planting. “And now the whole community can enjoy what we’ve done.”

Woods and her husband also ordered and paid for four blue Chinese wisteria trees, which were placed inside urns in the courthouse square. She recalls placing the trees on a cold spring night and has delighted in watching them transform from mere sticks to trees bursting with leaves.

Overall, Niederkohr said the project has completely transformed the look of the downtown area.

“They’re getting a lot of praise,” he said of the new plants. “A lot of people say it was overdue.”

The self-guided garden tour will take place from 1-6 p.m. July 2. Participants may visit all six stops, or just a few, in whichever order they wish.

Stops on the tour include:

• Linda Debolt: Celebrating Christmas in July, Linda Debolt’s home and garden at 560 Sunset Drive may not have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but will offer the opportunity to toast marshmallows.

• Bob and Dace Tong: Featuring 21 rose bushes, a man cave and a living room filled with items celebrating Dace’s Latvian heritage, this home and garden stop is located at 279 Duck Pond Road.

• Irv and Janice Woods: Step back in time with an Amish buggy surrounded by flowers and a home decorated with a folk art Americana theme at 532 S. Sandusky Ave.

• Dan and Teresa Harris: This garden stop, located at 17287 Township Road 96, includes several landscaped gardens, a moderate-sized vegetable garden and a unique garden shed.

• Lovena and Jeff Trautwein: Located on a family farm where Lovena has lived for 80-plus years, this garden-only stop at 19214 Ohio 37 features three ponds housing various types of goldfish, stream falls and a tranquil shelter house.

• Wyandot County Courthouse: See first-hand the recent landscaping and be proud to be a part of the beautification project at 109 S. Sandusky St.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at Woods Antiques in Upper Sandusky, or at any stop along the tour the day of. Children 12 and younger may explore the homes and gardens free with an adult. The event will take place rain or shine.

