Retired teachers gather for annual summer picnic
Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association will have its annual summer picnic at noon Friday at Riverbend Park shelter house 5.
All retired teachers and spouses are invited to attend. A $10 donation covers the meal and contributes to the scholarship fund. Newly retired teachers are admitted free.
Call Jim Baughman at 419-422-6061 or email David Vaas at vaasds@gmail.com by Thursday to make a reservation. Speakers are Gary Pruitt from the Hancock Park District and Jerry Bunn, who is organizing a 2018 trip to northern Italy, Slovenia and Austria.