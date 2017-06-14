1,500 cyclists will use fairgrounds as starting, finish lines

The Hancock County Fairgrounds will serve as the starting and finish lines for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA), kicking off Saturday.

The ride will bring up to 1,500 cyclists to the city, where they’ll sleep overnight at the Hancock County Fairgrounds before heading out toward Tiffin on Monday. The cyclists will cover 45-60 miles per day on their route, designed for “sightseeing, lying in the grass and finding ice cream shops to replenish those burned up calories.”

The schedule is as follows:

• Sunday: Findlay to Tiffin, 55 miles

• Monday: Layover day, optional 60-mile loop

• Tuesday: Tiffin to Upper Sandusky, 50 miles

• Wednesday: Upper Sandusky to Bellefontaine, 56 miles

• Thursday: Layover day, optional 48- or 100-mile loops

• Friday: Bellefontaine to Kenton, 61 miles

• Saturday: Kenton to Findlay, 49 miles

Riders will come from 40 states, with 20 percent under age 18 and about 100 cyclists 70 and older. They’ll camp in tents each night at parks, fairgrounds or schools.

GOBA organizers urge the public to share the road with cyclists.

Comments

comments