Black heritage library to celebrate Juneteenth

The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center will observe Juneteenth from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 817 Harmon St.

Juneteenth is the oldest recognized celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will include a presentation on “The Underground Railroad in Northwest Ohio” by Reita Adams Smith, a descendant of David Adams who was a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad in Findlay. There will also be a showing of the PBS documentary “Underground Railroad: The William Still Story,” along with food, dancing and activities.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit BlackHeritageCenter.org or call 419-423-4954 for more information.

