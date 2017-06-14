Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Black heritage library to celebrate Juneteenth

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center will observe Juneteenth from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 817 Harmon St.
Juneteenth is the oldest recognized celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will include a presentation on “The Underground Railroad in Northwest Ohio” by Reita Adams Smith, a descendant of David Adams who was a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad in Findlay. There will also be a showing of the PBS documentary “Underground Railroad: The William Still Story,” along with food, dancing and activities.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit BlackHeritageCenter.org or call 419-423-4954 for more information.

