BLUFFTON — The family-friendly animated film “Sing” will be shown free at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the Bluffton Presbyterian Church lawn at the corner of Main and Cherry streets in Bluffton.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Freshly made popcorn will be available for 10 cents a bag.

In case of rain, the movie will be shown in the church sanctuary.

