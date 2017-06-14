Historical museum hosts American Girl proper tea

The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host an American Girl Victorian Porch Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is for children ages 6-12 with an accompanying adult. The tea will highlight the time period of American Girl, Samantha. Guests are encouraged to bring their doll and come dressed for the occasion.

Tea and treats will be served by the Victorian Ladies. Participants will learn about proper etiquette for a Victorian tea party. The theme is “Teddy Bears,” so girls can also bring their favorite teddy bear. There will be root beer floats, games and a craft.

The cost is $25 per pair for museum members and $30 per pair for nonmembers. For reservations, call the museum at 419-423-4433 no later than Friday.

