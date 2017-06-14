Skating campers present ‘Star Wars on Ice’ show

The City of Findlay Recreation Department invites the community to its Summer Ice Skating Camp Ice Show at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at The Cube, 3430 N. Main St. Admission is free.

The theme is “Star Wars on Ice,” and the performance features the campers who are attending the skating camp Monday through Thursday of this week. There are more than 35 skaters in attendance ranging from 5 years old to adults.

Everyone is invited to join the campers on ice for a free skate until 2:50 p.m. immediately following the show. Skate rental is also free.

For more information, call the recreation department at 419-424-7176.

