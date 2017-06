Wednesday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; basic step mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; conversation and needlecraft, 9-11 a.m.; pickleball, women’s only play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, chicken cordon bleu, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s Class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Millstream Band practice, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; pickleball, open play, 6-8 p.m.; art class: American flag mixed media, 6 p.m., fee and registration required; DanceFit, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Steppin Out dance class, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; Keep It Simple group, 7-8 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Flag City Morning Rotary, meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, 10 a.m., Family Resource Center, 1941 Carlin St.

Al-Anon, meeting, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

Findlay High School Girls of ’59, lunch, 11 a.m., Park Place Grill, 1600 S. Blanchard St., across from Emory Adams Park.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; lunch bunch: Olive Garden, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; knit looming, 2-3 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of Findlay, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., the Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.

Daughters of Union Veterans, 1861-1865, Marietta Mungeon Tent 152, meeting, 1:30 p.m., Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Blanchard Room.

Findlay Alzheimer’s Association, caregiver group meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Birchaven Condo Club House, 7113 Eastern Woods Parkway, on the right past Birchaven Village.

Narcotics Anonymous, Lifeboat meeting, 7 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., enter red door marked office entrance, downstairs to left.

