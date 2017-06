The third annual Findlay Family YMCA Glow Run 5K Fun Run and Walk will be held from 9-11 p.m. June 23 in downtown Findlay.

Runners decked out in glowing gear will set off from the First Lutheran Church parking lot at 9 p.m.

Registration is $25 per person before Saturday, when it increases to $30. Family rates are available. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=32039#register.

