80th Buckeye Boys State session will wrap up Sunday

Ralph D. Cole Post 3 American Legion is sponsoring eight seniors-to-be from Hancock and Putnam County schools to attend the 80th annual session of Buckeye Boys State this week at Miami University of Ohio.

Sessions began June 4 and will continue through Sunday.

Representing Liberty-Benton High School are Grant Vermilya, son of Glen and Jody Vermilya; and Connor Johannigman, son of Mark Johannigman and Char Simons.

Benjamin Douglas, son of Ben and Joleen Douglas, is representing Findlay High School.

Van Buren High School representatives are Samuel Phillips, son of Rodney and Jennifer Phillips; and Joshua Seitz, son of Daniel and Nicole Seitz.

Representing Arcadia High School are Joshua Roth, son of Todd and Joline Roth; and Trevor Brubaker, son of Toby and Tony Brubaker.

Representing Continental High School and American Legion Post 541 in coordination with Post 3 is Chris Potts, son of Dennis and Tracy Potts.

Boys state is a mock state government intended to train young men who have completed their junior year of high school in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing them the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic from of government at the state, county and city levels.

Boys are assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they live during the week is their designated county and the floor is their city. Students file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put the government into action.

