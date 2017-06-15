Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

80th Buckeye Boys State session will wrap up Sunday

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Ralph D. Cole Post 3 American Legion is sponsoring eight seniors-to-be from Hancock and Putnam County schools to attend the 80th annual session of Buckeye Boys State this week at Miami University of Ohio.
Sessions began June 4 and will continue through Sunday.
Representing Liberty-Benton High School are Grant Vermilya, son of Glen and Jody Vermilya; and Connor Johannigman, son of Mark Johannigman and Char Simons.
Benjamin Douglas, son of Ben and Joleen Douglas, is representing Findlay High School.
Van Buren High School representatives are Samuel Phillips, son of Rodney and Jennifer Phillips; and Joshua Seitz, son of Daniel and Nicole Seitz.
Representing Arcadia High School are Joshua Roth, son of Todd and Joline Roth; and Trevor Brubaker, son of Toby and Tony Brubaker.
Representing Continental High School and American Legion Post 541 in coordination with Post 3 is Chris Potts, son of Dennis and Tracy Potts.
Boys state is a mock state government intended to train young men who have completed their junior year of high school in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing them the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic from of government at the state, county and city levels.
Boys are assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they live during the week is their designated county and the floor is their city. Students file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put the government into action.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Jun
12
Mon
all-day Findlay Summer Ice Skating Camp @ The Cube
Findlay Summer Ice Skating Camp @ The Cube
Jun 12 – Jun 15 all-day
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., from June 12-15. The camp is designed for ages 5 and older and for beginners through advanced, including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is “Star Wars” and, at 12:30 p.m. June 15, all of the camp attendees will skate in a themed ice show which is free for the public to come. Camp registration fee is $100. Register at 419-424-7176 by Thursday to receive a free T-shirt.
Jun
15
Thu
9:00 am Bird Study Merit Badge Class @ Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
Bird Study Merit Badge Class @ Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
Jun 15 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
A three-session bird study merit badge for Boy Scouts will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 8, June 15 and June 29 in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. The program, presented by an approved merit badge counselor, will include the parts of the bird, binocular use, how to use a field guide, identification of bird calls and in-field bird observation. Participants are required to be a registered Boy Scout. The program is free, but registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A medical form is required and available online at hancockparks.com or at the park district office, 1424 E. Main Cross St. The program will be held with a minimum of two and a maximum of 15 individuals.
9:00 am Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Jun 15 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Three restored World War II combat aircraft will be featured as part of the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour.” The aircraft are: C-47/DC-3 combat legend “Old Number 30”; B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey”; and B-25 bomber “Maid in the Shade.” The public will be able to climb aboard the B-17 and hear stories about Americans who used it in the war. A rare aircraft, it is one of 10 in the world that is still flying. Admission costs are free to come and look at planes, aircraft tours cost $10 per person, $20 for a family of four; rides are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to eight passengers per flight. Rides are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-18.
4:00 pm Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Jun 15 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
This year’s Hancock County Farmers Market will run 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 11 through Oct. 26, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St. Interested artists should contact Marianna Hofer at studio13girl@gmail.com or call or text 419-788-5044. Nonprofit agencies should call or text 419-306-5218 to schedule their event.
4:30 pm Y-PAC Grand Opening @ Findlay Family YMCA
Y-PAC Grand Opening @ Findlay Family YMCA
Jun 15 @ 4:30 pm
The grand opening of the YMCA’s new Y-PAC will be held at 4:30 p.m. June 15 at the main branch, 300 E. Lincoln St. Y-PAC is a dedicated space for youth ages 8-13 that features state-of-the-art physical activity equipment including exerbikes, 3 kick, T-Wall and a bouldering climbing wall. Y-PAC is part of the Y’s initiative to prevent youth obesity. For more information, contact Stephanie Parsons at 419-422-4424.
6:00 pm Sophie the Pig at Bluffton Publi... @ Bluffton Public Library
Sophie the Pig at Bluffton Publi... @ Bluffton Public Library
Jun 15 @ 6:00 pm
Visitors to the Bluffton Public Library will get a chance to meet Sophie the Pig from the Quarry Farm at 6 p.m. June 15. Participants will learn how to make their yard a wildlife habitat, as well as create a walking stick. Call the library at 419-358-5016 by June 9 to register.
Jun
16
Fri
2:00 pm Bluffton Festival of Wheels Crui... @ Main Street and College Avenue, Bluffton
Bluffton Festival of Wheels Crui... @ Main Street and College Avenue, Bluffton
Jun 16 @ 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The 50th annual Bluffton Festival of Wheels Cruise-In will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, in downtown Bluffton on Main Street and College Avenue. Pre-registration by mail is $10, and registration fee after May 31st is $12. Registration begins from 2 to 5 p.m., judging of cars begins at 5 p.m., trophies awarded at 7:30 p.m., and a cruise down South Main Street begins at 8 p.m. All vehicles must be parallel parked after 8 p.m.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company