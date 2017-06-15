OLC Festival is Saturday

CAREY — Big Red Deluxe band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden at Our Lady of Consolation Festival.

The one-day annual event will be held at the school, 401 Clay St., Carey. It will feature a variety of entertainment, games and food available beginning at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school.

There will be a $5 cover charge for the Big Red Deluxe performance.

The schedule includes:

• 4-7 p.m.: Judy Hall Memorial Car Show, register from 2-4 p.m.

• 4-7:30 p.m.: Rosary Altar Society chicken dinners available

• 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Last Minute band.

• 5:30 p.m.: Becky’s School of Dance performance

• 6:30 p.m.: Carey Competition Cheerleaders’ performance

• 7-11 p.m.: Teen dance, with music by Music Men DJ service

• 8:30 p.m.: Auction with Ed Wentling

• 10 p.m.: Grand prize drawing.

