OLC Festival is Saturday

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
CAREY — Big Red Deluxe band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden at Our Lady of Consolation Festival.
The one-day annual event will be held at the school, 401 Clay St., Carey. It will feature a variety of entertainment, games and food available beginning at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school.
There will be a $5 cover charge for the Big Red Deluxe performance.
The schedule includes:
• 4-7 p.m.: Judy Hall Memorial Car Show, register from 2-4 p.m.
• 4-7:30 p.m.: Rosary Altar Society chicken dinners available
• 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Last Minute band.
• 5:30 p.m.: Becky’s School of Dance performance
• 6:30 p.m.: Carey Competition Cheerleaders’ performance
• 7-11 p.m.: Teen dance, with music by Music Men DJ service
• 8:30 p.m.: Auction with Ed Wentling
• 10 p.m.: Grand prize drawing.

