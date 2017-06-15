St. Michael’s fest returns Friday with food, games

St. Michael the Archangel Parish’s annual festival will be held from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday at the main church, 750 Bright Road.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Cherry Bombs from 8 p.m. to midnight, and “Father Mike’s” barbecue chicken dinners will be served in the activity center starting at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be kids’ games, adult games of chance, bingo, bounce houses and a cake wheel. A top cash prize of $3,000 will be awarded in a raffle with the drawing at 10 p.m. Other food offerings will include brats, burgers, hot dogs, French fries, nachos, funnel cakes, lemonade shake-ups and beer.

