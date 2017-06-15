Thursday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; pickleball, open play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at University of Findlay Koehler Center, not available; lunch, roast beef with gravy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; color & chat, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; senior cinema: “Free State of Jones,” 1 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; pickleball, advanced play, 6-8 p.m.; bootcamp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; Grapevine open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open book, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open lead, 8 p.m., Howard United Methodist Church.

Arlington High School Class of 1950, breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Southside Restaurant.

Findlay High School Gals of ’56, breakfast, 10 a.m., Bob Evans west side.

Christian Clearing House, board of directors meeting, 11:45 a.m., Family Center, room 119.

Findlay High School Class of 1949, lunch, 1 p.m., Tony’s.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; creative art for recovery, 2-3 p.m.

YMCA’s Youth Physical Activity Center, grand opening, 4:30 p.m., downtown Y, 300 E. Lincoln St.

Open Arms Women and Children’s Support Group, 6 p.m., call 419-422-4766 for information.

GriefShare, support group meeting open to anyone who has lost a loved one, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parkview Christian Church, 15035 Ohio 12 East, 419-424-3301.

Narcotics Anonymous, Lifeboat meeting, 7 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., enter red door marked office, downstairs to left.

