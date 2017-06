The Findlay High School Class of 1977 will hold its 40th reunion July 21-22.

The events for July 21 will be held at the Hancock Historical Museum. July 22’s evening gathering will be held at the Findlay Inn & Conference Center.

Check the Facebook page “Findlay Senior High Class of 1977” for more information. To have an invitation mailed, email eabauman@aol.com.

