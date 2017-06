The Boy Scouts of America “” Black Swamp Area Council will host a barbecue and camp tour for Eagle Scouts who passed their board of review prior to 2010 at 5:30 p.m. June 28 at Camp Berry.

Those who cannot attend on that date may attend the gathering at 5:30 p.m. June 27 at Camp Lakota in Defiance.

RSVP to Jennifer Kayser at 419-422-4356 or Jennifer.kayser@scouting.org by June 23.

