Demonstration days come to historical museum

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Historical Center and Museum will host a demonstration days weekend June 24-25.

The Wood County Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual field day in the Boom Town area at 2 p.m. June 24 and, if weather permits, through the night until 2 p.m. June 25. The Wood County Board of County Commissioners will recognize the work of the radio club with a proclamation at 3 p.m. June 24.

Other demonstrations will include a pioneer picnic and 1860s-era outdoor games from 1-4 p.m. both days. The public is welcome to pack a lunch to enjoy on the grounds alongside costumed interpreters. The museum will also be open from 1-4 p.m. both days.

Both the event and museum will offer free admission all weekend. The museum and center is located at 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green.

