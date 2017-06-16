Tickets on sale for Lions club’s July 4 barbecue

McCOMB — The McComb Lions Club will hold its 10th annual chicken barbecue dinner from 5-7 p.m. July 4 prior to the village fireworks.

The barbecue will be held at McComb Village Park and features a half chicken, vegetable, roll, dessert and drink.

Cost is $9 and tickets are presale only, available through June 27. They can be purchased from any McComb Lions member or at Primrose Flowers, Hoverman Insurance or Tees, Tees & More, all in McComb; or call 419-293-3458. All proceeds will be used to fund club projects.

