Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Annual torch run will kick off Special Olympics Ohio delegation

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Blanchard Valley Center, the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, has several events planned for the remainder of June, including the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
Local law enforcement officers, along with area runners, will join the Special Olympics athletes for the torch run Wednesday, which serves as a kickoff for Special Olympics Ohio. The torch run begins at 3:30 p.m. at the State of Ohio: Department of Public Safety office on North Main Street and will end between 4 and 4:30 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St., via Sixth Street.
There will be a live DJ, dunk tank, face painting, volleyball and snacks upon arrival at Blanchard Valley Center.
A sendoff for the caravan of about 70 Hancock County Special Olympics Ohio athletes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Call 419-422-6387 for more information on the torch run.
A free “Dinner and Dialogue” event for families, guardians, providers and individuals supported will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchard Valley Center.
The topic of discussion will be person-centered planning, an ongoing problem-solving process used to help people with disabilities plan for their future. Groups focus on an individual and that person’s vision of what they would like to do in the future, allowing for the interests of individuals to be at the forefront of their services. Barb Sapharas, a well-known person-centered planning trainer out of Cleveland, will be the speaker.
RSVP to Denise Roush at 419-422-6387 or droush@blanchardvalley.org.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Jun
17
Sat
9:00 am Classic Memories @ Owens Community College
Classic Memories @ Owens Community College
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Flag City Classics car club is gearing up for its 12th annual “Classic Memories” car show. All proceeds from the show will be distributed among five charities: Hope House, City Mission, Christian Clearing House, CHOPIN Hall and Bridge Hospice. The show will feature music, kids’ activities, door prizes, raffles and participant voting for trophies. Food vendor will be Miller’s Meats of Findlay. Participants will be classed by year of vehicle and each class will have two trophy winners. There will also be a best-of-show award and sponsor awards. The show is open to all makes, models and years of cars and trucks. Non-food vendor spaces are also available. Spectators are free, with donation containers available. Car registration is $15.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
9:00 am McComb Lions Club Disc Golf Tour... @ McComb Village Park -- Shelter 4
McComb Lions Club Disc Golf Tour... @ McComb Village Park -- Shelter 4
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am
The McComb Lions Club will host a disc golf tournament June 17 at the McComb Village Park (shelter 4 in rear of park). The event will feature separate tournaments for beginner and skilled players, with registration for both tournaments being held from 9-10 a.m. that morning. Teams will be drawn at 10:15, with the first throws at 10:30. Cost to register is $15, which includes lunch. Discs will be available for a nominal fee. All proceeds will be used to fund McComb Lions Club projects. More information can be found at Tees, Tees and More, 155 E. Main St., McComb, or at www.mccomblions.org. Email the club at mccomblions@hotmail.com with any questions.
2:00 pm Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Jun 17 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Three restored World War II combat aircraft will be featured as part of the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour.” The aircraft are: C-47/DC-3 combat legend “Old Number 30”; B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey”; and B-25 bomber “Maid in the Shade.” The public will be able to climb aboard the B-17 and hear stories about Americans who used it in the war. A rare aircraft, it is one of 10 in the world that is still flying. Admission costs are free to come and look at planes, aircraft tours cost $10 per person, $20 for a family of four; rides are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to eight passengers per flight. Rides are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-18.
Jun
18
Sun
2:00 pm Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Flying Legends of Victory Tour @ Lima Allen County Airport
Jun 18 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Three restored World War II combat aircraft will be featured as part of the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour.” The aircraft are: C-47/DC-3 combat legend “Old Number 30”; B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey”; and B-25 bomber “Maid in the Shade.” The public will be able to climb aboard the B-17 and hear stories about Americans who used it in the war. A rare aircraft, it is one of 10 in the world that is still flying. Admission costs are free to come and look at planes, aircraft tours cost $10 per person, $20 for a family of four; rides are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to eight passengers per flight. Rides are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-18.
Jun
19
Mon
9:30 am Mornings With Mommy Summer Play ... @ Jenera Community Park
Mornings With Mommy Summer Play ... @ Jenera Community Park
Jun 19 @ 9:30 am
Summer play dates through Trinity Jenera’s Mornings With Mommy program will be held at the Jenera Community Park, south of the village on Ohio 698, on the first and third Mondays of June, July and August. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., parents, grandparents and caregivers may bring children of any age to enjoy playing outside with other children while the adults visit.
1:00 pm First Step Victory Garden Tea @ First Step Healthy Family Resource Center
First Step Victory Garden Tea @ First Step Healthy Family Resource Center
Jun 19 @ 1:00 pm
First Step Healthy Family Resource Center will offer a garden party and victory garden tea this month as part of its Women’s Enrichment Series. A Victory Garden Tea will be held at 1 p.m. June 19 at First Step, 1099 Columbus Ave., Fostoria. Speaker Becky White Schooner will talk about Victory gardens which resulted from a severe food crisis during World War I. The cost is $22. Contact First Step at 419-435-7300 to register.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company