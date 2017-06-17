Annual torch run will kick off Special Olympics Ohio delegation

Blanchard Valley Center, the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, has several events planned for the remainder of June, including the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Local law enforcement officers, along with area runners, will join the Special Olympics athletes for the torch run Wednesday, which serves as a kickoff for Special Olympics Ohio. The torch run begins at 3:30 p.m. at the State of Ohio: Department of Public Safety office on North Main Street and will end between 4 and 4:30 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St., via Sixth Street.

There will be a live DJ, dunk tank, face painting, volleyball and snacks upon arrival at Blanchard Valley Center.

A sendoff for the caravan of about 70 Hancock County Special Olympics Ohio athletes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Call 419-422-6387 for more information on the torch run.

A free “Dinner and Dialogue” event for families, guardians, providers and individuals supported will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchard Valley Center.

The topic of discussion will be person-centered planning, an ongoing problem-solving process used to help people with disabilities plan for their future. Groups focus on an individual and that person’s vision of what they would like to do in the future, allowing for the interests of individuals to be at the forefront of their services. Barb Sapharas, a well-known person-centered planning trainer out of Cleveland, will be the speaker.

RSVP to Denise Roush at 419-422-6387 or droush@blanchardvalley.org.

