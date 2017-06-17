Church and Religious Events

Concordia Lutheran

The Rev. Matt Shive will add emphasis to the Protestant Reformation with “A Treatise of Martin Luther on Christian Freedom” at the 9 a.m. Sunday adult Bible class at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St. The special “Foundations in Faith” class will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, when the topic will be “Prayer,” and Wednesday with the topic “Baptism.” The classes are open to the community and the church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

Connections Church

The former CrossPoint Church of God has moved to 700 Rockwell Ave. and will reopen Sunday as Connections Church. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a grand opening festival will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Included will be games, inflatables, a magician, a comedian and free food. Jim Klausing is the pastor.

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will celebrate Father’s Day with a program of music and readings from this week’s combined Vacation Bible School with St. John’s Lutheran. Other special music will be provided by Karon Makrancy. Due to construction, all are asked to use either the Lincoln Street or elevator entrances for both the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Church offices have been moved to the basement during the construction, and they can be accessed from Lincoln Street. Office hours will continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Gateway Church

Vacation Bible School will be held June 26-30 at Gateway Church. “Maker Fun Factory” will teach kids that they are created by God and built for a purpose. Register to volunteer online or in the church lobby. Fit for Life is held from 6-7:30 p.m. for youths in sixth through 12th grade. A different large group game is used each week to teach biblical truth. Call the church at 419-423-5947 for more information.

Immanuel Lutheran

“A Mighty Fortress” Vacation Bible School runs Monday through Thursday, from 6-8:15 p.m. daily, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2300 Northridge Road. Children ages 4 to 12 will learn that Jesus’ victory over the grave is their victory in life. Register at www.immanuelfindlay.org or call 419-422-8209.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Fathers will be honored during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church.

St. Andrew’s UM

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of the Rev. Jeff Motter, most recently from Bryan, Ohio, who will assume the senior pastor position June 25 in a celebration service of appointment. This Sunday, between the Rev. Larry Kreps’ leaving and Motter’s arrival, worship will be led by Dan Huther of Findlay, a retired pastor who has previously served on the pastoral staff at the church.

St. John’s Lutheran

McCOMB — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 W. South St., McComb, is offering a free “Adult Vacation Bible School” open to adults of all ages in McComb and area communities. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. daily, July 16-20, with the theme “Fruit of the Spirit.” The daily schedule will include refreshments, a hymn sing, an interactive Bible study led by the Rev. Ralph Mineo and a community enrichment presentation. Registration is not required, but is helpful. Register by calling 419-293-3445, in person at Primrose Flowers in McComb, or by emailing ralphmineo@earthlink.net.

St. Luke’s Lutheran

NORTH BALTIMORE — St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, will host Vacation Bible School: “Mighty Fortress: In Jesus, the Victory Is Won!” from 5-8 p.m. July 23-27. The five-day event will include daily Bible classes, storytime, crafts, activities, supper, music and puppets. VBS is open to children ages 4 through those who recently completed sixth grade. Registration forms are available at http://tinyurl.com/stlukesvbs or http://www.myvbs.org/stlukesnb/ .

The Lighthouse

There will be a gospel concert at the Lighthouse, 10055 Ohio 224 W, this evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner by donation. Singing starts at 6. Sharing their music ministries will be Set Apart, Ernie Pagal, Linda Roeber, Ezekiels Call and His Servants. A love offering will be taken for the singers.

