Lions give scholarship

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
McCOMB — The McComb Lions Club honored this year’s $1,000 scholarship winner Bailey Rader at their June meeting.
Bailey is a 2017 graduate of McComb High School and will be attending the University of Findlay this fall.
Three club members will be attending the Lions International Convention June 30 to July 4 in Chicago to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.
LCBA Findlay Branch 1155 celebrated its June meeting by donating $200 each to Monsignor Shaji Thomas for his parish in India; Cancer Patient Services and the Christian Clearinghouse, both in Findlay; and the Cherry Street Mission and the Ronald McDonald House, both of Toledo.
Members host dishcloth and bake sales throughout the year to raise funds for charitable donations. The next dishcloth and bake sale will be held Sept. 16-17 at St. Michael the Archangel Church.

