Class of ’82 will gather

The Findlay High School Class of 1982 reunion weekend will be held July 28-29.

The gathering begins at 6 p.m. July 28 with a mixer at Alexandria’s LaVista rooftop patio.

The afternoon of July 29 will feature a golf outing at Lakeland Golf Course. Contact Tim Gephart at tgephart@knuevenschroeder.com by July 1 to confirm teams. At 7 p.m. that evening, classmates will gather on the patio at Fins Seafood.

For more information, email ScottB@Ohio-SafetyandSecurity.com or visit the Findlay High School Class of ’82 Facebook page.

