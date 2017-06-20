Filmmaker gives talk

CAREY — Carole Elchert, assistant professor of communication at the University of Findlay, will give a presentation on her new film, “Activismo: Art & Dissidence in Cuba,” at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Link, 112 E. Findlay St., Carey.

In December 2015, Elchert and Phil Sugden, assistant professor of art at Bluffton University, traveled to Havana, Cuba, to interview artists and gather footage for a film. The documentary focuses on six of Cuba’s prominent artists and explores the role of art as activism.

