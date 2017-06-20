Suicide survivors find their voice

By SARA ARTHURS

Noelle Meehan has, for more than 20 years, watched others become silent upon hearing her father died of suicide. Now she volunteers, allowing others with similar losses a chance to talk about it.

Meehan, 35, of Findlay, is a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She is helping plan Toledo’s Out of the Darkness Walk, scheduled for Oct. 7. She’s also part of the survivor outreach project, in which volunteers who have lost a loved one to suicide are matched with others who have experienced a similar loss more recently.

Meehan lost her father when she was 11 years old. She said the feelings aren’t as fresh as they were then, but she knows what it’s like and there are so many feelings of being alone.

“People hear ‘suicide’… they just clam up,” she said. So many people in everyday life, upon hearing that you’ve had a loved one die by suicide, “will treat you like there’s something wrong with you,” Meehan said.

She used to work as a surgical technician in an operating room, where people would make small talk over long surgeries. They’d ask where her parents were and she’d talk about her mom but say that her dad had died. They’d ask what happened, and she’d tell them. “Then the whole room just goes quiet.”

Meehan talked to a school counselor the year after her father’s death, in seventh grade, and “grieved the best way that I knew how as an 11-year-old kid.” She doesn’t recall telling other kids at school what had happened, though, and she found herself pretending everything was OK.

When you’ve had a suicide loss, “The resources that people want and need are very specific,” Meehan said. And a regular grief group might not meet those needs.

As a volunteer in the survivor outreach project, she talks with others who may not know how to talk about their loss.

Here’s how it works: someone newly bereaved can go online and request a visit from a peer support volunteer, themselves suicide loss survivors. The visit can be in person, or by phone or video call. A local coordinator matches people with similar losses — for example, someone who lost her mother might be matched with someone else who had lost her mother.

Meehan started volunteering in 2011 while living in Baltimore. Before beginning, she had to be interviewed to ensure she had worked through her own grief enough that she was able to help others. She decided to continue after moving to Findlay, where the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has less of a presence.

She may talk with someone for an hour or two, hearing their story and lending a listening ear. She lets them know about other resources that might help them, such as grief support groups.

Meehan said survivor outreach doesn’t always involve particularly “deep talks.” She might talk with survivors whose loved ones died some time ago. Their grief is less raw, but they may still be wondering: “When people ask you what happened, what do you do?”

People may feel “guilty and ashamed” as to how to have that conversation.

She’s learned, though, that more people than you would think have experienced such a loss.

When people hear that Meehan volunteers for the foundation for suicide prevention, they tend to open up and say, “I lost this person.” Or they’ll reveal that they themselves have struggled with suicidal thoughts.

“You just never know who’s struggling,” she said.

And it isn’t always obvious. A person might be battling depression but seem, on the surface, happy and able to function. It’s “easier than people would imagine” to mask it, she said.

When she tells people she helps organize the walk they’d confide these things in her. Often she’d be surprised: “Really?” You might not suspect anything is wrong with that person, “and then they’re just gone.” She said survivors of suicide are often left wondering what they could have done. “And it’s hard to be that person. … You beat yourself up about it.”

She also said if someone is afraid a friend or family member may be thinking of suicide, they may assume if they say the word “suicide” that they’ll make the person more likely to do it, by putting the idea into their heads. In fact, this is a myth, and all you can do is help by asking, she said.

“Keeping it in the dark is only going to make it harder” in the long run, she said.

Meehan noted that the survivor outreach program is among many foundation initiatives. The organization is the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the United States.

Established in 1987, the organization funds scientific research, educates the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocates for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and supports survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

The organization has set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

The Out of the Darkness Walks, held throughout the country, are the foundation’s largest fundraiser and aim to raise awareness, “unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health,” the organization’s website states.

The organization also educates teens on how to look for signs of depression, provides an interactive online screening program, and offers the “Talk Saves Lives” prevention program.

Meehan said people in northwestern Ohio may not be familiar with the organization or know that these resources exist. She wants people to know there are people out there like her, who can listen and can offer support.

“There’s people that you can talk to,” she said.

Speak up, reach out

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and each year 44,193 Americans die by suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website reports.

On average in Ohio, one person dies by suicide every five hours. More than twice as many people die by suicide as by homicide.

The foundation notes there is no single cause to suicide but “it most often occurs when stressors exceed current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition.” Conditions like depression, anxiety and substance problems may increase the risk, especially when unaddressed.

“Yet it’s important to note that most people who actively manage their mental health conditions lead fulfilling lives,” the website states.

Warning signs include: talking about being a burden to others, feeling trapped, experiencing unbearable pain or having no reason to live; increased use of alcohol or drugs; acting recklessly; withdrawing from activities; isolating from family and friends; sleeping too much or too little; visiting or calling people to say goodbye; giving away prized possessions; aggression and displaying moods such as depression, loss of interest, rage, irritability, humiliation and anxiety.

There are many local resources available.

Blanchard Valley Health System psychiatrist Dr. Christian Steiner, in a February interview, recommended going to the emergency room if in imminent danger.

The local crisis number, available 24/7, is 888-936-7116.

Ohio has a free, confidential, statewide crisis text line. Any Ohio resident who needs help coping with a crisis can text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor.

It’s also possible to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

And veterans can get help at 800-273-8255 by pressing 1, or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net.

A support group, Persons Affected by a Loved One’s Suicide, is open to anyone grieving the death of someone to suicide. It meets the fourth Thursday of most months. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Blanchard Valley Hospital, above the emergency room. Coordinator Nancy Stephani is available for outreach, and anyone with questions about the group can contact her at 419-425-5050 for more information.

