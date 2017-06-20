Tuesday calendar

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; pickleball, open play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, not available; 50 North Hikers, Slippery Elm Trail, 10 a.m.; lunch, braised pork chops, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; Acting for the Camera, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; digital photography class: Landscape and Improving Composition, 6-8:30 p.m., fee and registration required; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Darleen Frances, $3 for dance and line dance lessons.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.
Findlay High School Class of 1946, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Cracker Barrel, 1031 Interstate Court.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; movie: “The Shack,” 1-3 p.m.
Mighty Men of Valor, meeting 5-6:30 p.m., Harvest Time Ministries, 237 George St., basement.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.
The Hancock County Genealogical Society, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Findlay-Hancock County Public Library basement; speaker: Kay Hostettler; topic: “The Churches of Hancock County.”
Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.
NAMI, support group, 7-8:30 p.m., ADAMHS Board Office, 438 Carnahan Ave., open to those living with mental illness, friends and family members, 18 and older.
Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to life. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon on Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

Jun
20
Tue
11:30 am Forest Community Lunch @ Gormley Park
Forest Community Lunch @ Gormley Park
Jun 20 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
A free community lunch will be offered in Forest’s Gormley Park at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays this summer. Lunches begin this Tuesday and continue through June. The event follows the Forest-Jackson Public Library’s 10:30 a.m. program at the park. Lunch is sponsored by the Forest United Methodist Church with support from the Friends of the Library and the Hardin County Community Foundation. For more information, call Elois Cramer at 419-273-2897.
12:00 pm Exchange Club of Findlay @ University of Findlay Henderson Hall -- Rosewood Room
Exchange Club of Findlay @ University of Findlay Henderson Hall -- Rosewood Room
Jun 20 @ 12:00 pm
The Exchange Club of Findlay meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the University of Findlay Henderson Hall Rosewood Room.
1:00 pm Forest Fiber Fanatics @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Forest Fiber Fanatics @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Jun 20 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Forest Fiber Fanatics, a group of knitters and crocheters, will meet twice a month at the Forest-Jackson Public Library beginning Tuesday. Those attending may work on their own projects, or help work on projects for charity. The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, and from 1-3 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Contact Barb Scott at 440-967-3680 for more information.
Jun
21
Wed
10:00 am Grandparents Raising Grandchildr... @ Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio
Grandparents Raising Grandchildr... @ Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio
Jun 21 @ 10:00 am
Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio is offering assistance to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The agency has started a new support group which is open to any grandparent living in Hancock County. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1941 Carlin St.
6:00 pm Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and ... @ American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter
Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and ... @ American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter
Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm
The American Red Cross will host an adult and pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid course at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Hancock County office, 125 Fair St. To register or find another nearby class, call 800-RED CROSS or visit redcross.org/take-a-class.
7:30 pm Putnam County 4-H and FFA Junior... @ Putnam County OSU Extension Office
Putnam County 4-H and FFA Junior... @ Putnam County OSU Extension Office
Jun 21 @ 7:30 pm
The Putnam County 4-H and FFA Junior Fair Feeder Calf Auction, consisting of approximately 140 dairy and beef feeder calves, will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the OSU Extension office in Ottawa. Interested bidders can purchase any number of lots and can take possession of the purchased animals between 9 and 10 a.m. June 25. Payment must be made at the conclusion of the base bid auction. A listing of the calves, grouped by weight, will be available at the Junior Fair office the morning of June 21. Calves range in weight from 350 to 600 pounds. Call the Extension office at 419-523-6294 for more information.
Jun
22
Thu
all-day Blacksmith Demonstration @ Bluffton University
Blacksmith Demonstration @ Bluffton University
Jun 22 all-day
A group of local artists and church workers are asking for donations of guns for a blacksmith demonstration which will forge weapons into garden tools June 22 at Bluffton University. Email RAWtoolsEvent@gmail.com to donate a gun, or to learn more about the event.
