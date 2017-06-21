Mental health advocate Pine branches out

By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

When Tina Pine began her career 37 years ago, it was still commonplace for people with serious mental illnesses to be hospitalized for years on end. She’s seen mental health care come a long way since that time.

Soon at Century Health, though, the journey will continue without her. Pine, a 23-year employee of the nonprofit organization, is leaving her position as executive director and will become director of social services at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria in July.

The Fostoria native fell into psychology after taking a course in the subject at St. Wendelin High School. She liked having the ability to gain knowledge about the brain and the mind, to use it to help people get better.

“There was just something about it that intrigued me,” she said.

Pine received her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Miami University, then was hired at what was then the Sandusky Valley Center in Tiffin.

There was then a large state hospital in Tiffin. “De-institutionalization” had begun in the 1970s and came to Tiffin in 1980. “The goal was to empty that state hospital,” Pine said.

Up until then, if someone was “behaving oddly” because of symptoms of a mental illness, their family could simply drive them to a hospital and admit them — leaving them there for years.

Now, they were leaving the hospitals. Some had been there 20 years or more. Pine and colleagues helped them move into apartments or group homes, re-enter their communities and live their lives. They taught them skills to manage their mental illnesses, as well as “basic life skills” like buying groceries and paying bills. She found the work “really gratifying.”

She recalled a case manager who had gone to a state hospital and brought a client back with her. In the car, they had the radio on, and the patient remarked that she heard noise and wondered where the music was coming from. “She had no idea that automobiles had radios in them,” an indication of how sheltered these patients were, Pine said.

Pine obtained a master’s degree, and came to Findlay in 1994 to work for the John C. Hutson Center. She oversaw case management for people with severe, persistent mental illnesses.

In 1998 the Hutson center merged with the Lincoln Center, for people with substance abuse issues, and Family Services. The new combined agency would be known as Century Health, reflecting the three organizations’ 100 combined years of providing treatment in the community.

Pine said the merger was prompted by the realization that clients weren’t just seeking help for an addiction, or a family issue, or a mental illness. “It was all of those things combined.”

Like any change, the merger was tough for some. There was some staff turnover, and financial stresses. “But we persevered,” she said.

Pine became clinical director of Century Health in 2001, then executive director in 2005.

She has seen the organization grow: The budget was $3.4 million when she became executive director; today it’s over $6 million. Century Health is a nonprofit organization and the majority of services are funded through insurance including Medicaid, but funding is also received from the ADAMHS board.

A source of pride is Tree Line Recovery Center, a residential treatment center which opened in January 2015.

“That has been such a wonderful addition,” Pine said.

She has seen Century Health’s medical staff expand, including psychiatrists, a nurse practitioner and a clinical pharmacist. Other employees work alongside adult probation and jail staff, helping people with substance abuse issues who are in the criminal justice system.

Pine said there is also increased integration of physical and behavioral health care, which she believes both professions need to embrace. “We have to quit dividing care to people at the neck,” treating health care for the brain as separate from the rest of the body, she said.

Pine said “the ability to study and research the brain” has improved over the years. There are newer medications, as well as nonmedication treatments, and greater understanding of how they affect the brain. Early detection and intervention has improved, too, she said.

Attitudes about mental health have also improved. “We’ve come a long way” in reducing stigma, but “more work needs to be done,” she said. Reducing stigma makes it easier for those who are struggling to seek help, she said.

But while some aspects of behavioral health care have improved in the past few decades, others have grown more challenging. Pine noted that the opiate epidemic has primarily affected young people.

So many are prescribed opiates for injuries and “it’s so easy to become addicted,” she said, adding even short-term use can lead to addiction.

Former board president Karen Jones is retired as vice president and chief nursing officer at Blanchard Valley Hospital, where she first met Pine as director of the emergency department. She “found her to be a leader in the community. … She cared about the quality of care that was given to people with mental illness.”

Jones mentioned the development, under Pine’s tenure, of the peer support program. People themselves in recovery from mental health or addiction issues — who have “been there” — support others going through the same thing.

Peer support staff are not social workers with masters degrees — in fact, some have little formal education — but Pine has supported them and treated them the same as everyone else, “and respected how important they were to the success of this program,” Jones said.

Pine said when the opportunity at Good Shepherd became available, she examined her personal life. At 58, she isn’t ready to retire, but would like her job to take a “lower amount of my energy,” allowing balance and time to relax. Being Century Health’s executive director requires being “on” all the time, she noted.

She’s looking forward to doing something different — and, in particular, to working with a different population: seniors in need and their families.

She said Century Health has many good people on staff, and she expects it to progress well into the future.

The week before her interview with The Courier, a client Pine had worked with years ago at the Hutson center happened to walk through the doors of Century Health and filled her in on what he is doing now.

“To know that somehow I made a difference in his life … means so much,” Pine said, her voice emotional.

Paul Lilley will serve as interim director of Century Health. The board is currently searching to fill the position in the long term.

Century Health will hold a going away event for Pine, open to the public, from 4-6 p.m. June 28 in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Online:

http://www.centuryhealth.net/

Arthurs: 419-427-8494 Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs

Twitter: @swarthurs

Comments

comments